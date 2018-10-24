LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — While no one in Kentucky claimed the record-breaking Mega Millions Jackpot Monday night, a few residents did score a pretty good payday.

RELATED: Winning $1.6 billion Mega Millions ticket sold, South Carolina lottery says

According to the Kentucky Lottery, one ticket in Louisville matched all five white ball winning numbers, earning that lucky winner the game’s second prize of $1 million.

The ticket was sold at the Speedway store at 7933 Fegenbush Lane.

This is the fourth $1 million ticket sold in Kentucky over the past 17 days. Three of those tickets were for Mega Millions and the other was a $1 million Powerball ticket. The next Powerball drawing is Tuesday evening and that jackpot is up to $620 million.

The winnings don’t stop there. Two $10,000 tickets were sold in Florence, according to a representative from the Kentucky Lottery.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Kentucky Lottery at first told WHAS11 two $10K tickets were sold in two Kentucky cities, one in Florence and one in Lexington. The Kentucky Lottery later told WHAS11 the two $10K tickets were sold in Florence.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV