LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — The person who matched all five white ball winning numbers and earned the game’s second prize of $1 million has claimed his prize on Oct. 25, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

The ticket was sold at the Speedway store at 7933 Fegenbush Lane. The $1 million winner wished to remain anonymous, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

This is the fourth $1 million ticket sold in Kentucky over the past 17 days. Three of those tickets were for Mega Millions and the other was a $1 million Powerball ticket. The next Powerball drawing is Tuesday evening and that jackpot is up to $620 million.

The winnings don’t stop there. Two $10,000 tickets were sold in Florence, according to a representative from the Kentucky Lottery.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Kentucky Lottery at first told WHAS11 two $10K tickets were sold in two Kentucky cities, one in Florence and one in Lexington. The Kentucky Lottery later told WHAS11 the two $10K tickets were sold in Florence.

