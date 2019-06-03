LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Louisville’s Mega Cavern will temporarily close for standard precautionary procedures due to the 3.4 earthquake that happened near Maynard, Tenn.

The earthquake was reported by USGS, United State Geological Survey, on March 5. They said the earthquake was felt in Kentucky.

The Charles Park, the Executive Vice President for Mega Cavern released this statement:

“Earthquakes happen. This is a natural event. It is the Louisville Mega Cavern’s standard customary practice to close the cavern in the event of an earthquake. Our mine engineers will be inspecting the cavern out of an abundance of caution for the general public and our tenants. The Louisville Mega Cavern established this as our customary procedure for natural events back in 2012 when the last earthquake was reported in this area. Once our mining engineers give us the all clear, we will resume normal business operations. We are sorry for the inconvenience for our tourism guests. Obviously, for those guests who have been impacted, we will provide a full refund.”