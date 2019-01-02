FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Public Service Commission says it has scheduled meetings to get public comment on rate increase requests from Louisville Gas and Electric Co. and Kentucky Utilities.

A commission statement says it will hold public meetings in Louisville on Feb. 21 at Jefferson Community and Technical College and in Lexington on Feb. 26 at Bluegrass Community and Technical College.

RELATED: Worried about keeping your heat on this winter? These programs are here to help

Kentucky Utilities estimates its rate increase would raise the average residential bill by $9.63 and generate an additional $112 million in revenue annually.

LG&E estimates its increase would raise the average residential electric bill by $4.23 and the average residential natural gas bill by $4.93, which would generate an additional $60 million in revenue annually.

The companies serve more than 900,000 electric customers and 326,000 gas customers across the state.