LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a lot of good going on in Louisville this week, and there's a good reason behind that. The Mayor's Give A Day Week of Service is to thank for spreading service all over the city, and the mayor's mom is to thank for starting it all.

"Here we are in the ninth year of Give A Day, we started the first year with one day. I did that to honor my mom. Most of our moms taught us about compassion and helping each other, my mom was no exception,” Mayor Fischer said at a Give A Day event Monday morning.



Give him a crowd or catch him one on one, Mayor Fischer is never shy about his source for service.



"Give A Day is all about celebrating our community value of compassion, and the best way to do that is to help each other. My mom was the inspiration behind that. When I was growing up as one of five kids, she would always do community volunteer work. I didn't know it at the time, but she made a big impression on me. Her value was if you can help somebody, help somebody. Don't ask what's in it for you, just help people,” Mayor Fischer said in another interview about Give A Day.

Most kids thank their moms with cute cards. Mary Fischer gets a whole week.



"Oh my goodness, I never thought about it that way,” Mary Fischer said. "I'm amazed. I really didn't realize at the time that he was paying that much attention to what we were doing, but it's wonderful. I'm very flattered that he says it. Greg always was a compassionate person, even when he was young. He would go with me to deliver meals when he wasn't in school like during holidays or something. At the time, I thought nothing of it, but it obviously made an impression on him, and I'm happy about that."



It's an honor the mom and grandma to many has more than earned.



"It was a good feeling to know you made a difference in somebody's life,” Fischer said.

From working with the Red Cross to Meals on Wheels, giving is her gig.



"They were really just as happy to see another person into their lives as well as for the food because most of them were all alone,” Fischer said. "I didn't feel at the time like I was doing anything that everybody didn't do, but it was fun."

She credits her own mother for instilling the idea in her head at a young age.

"My mother was a very giving person. She was a wonderful seamstress, and she used to make clothes for all of her friends' children and grandchildren. So, I think that probably was the beginning,” Fischer said.

Service is second nature for this compassion queen.

"We have just been so blessed with such a wonderful life that I think it just comes natural that you feel like you would like to give back in some way,” Fischer said. "You do it because you can and you want to.”

It's a mother's example that's become the city's standard.

"It's just kind of been our way of life, and we love that Greg has taken hold of that and done something special,” Fischer said.

