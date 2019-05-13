LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Holy Trinity Parish School in Saint Matthews introduced a special new student, one with four paws and lots of fur.

Meet Marley, a 2-year-old Aussiedoodle, and the school's new therapy dog. Laura Probus, the school's counselor, worked for two years to find the right fit.

“I was adamant that I wanted to rescue a dog because they say about a million dogs a year get euthanized, so I thought if we could rescue a dog that would be a wonderful thing to do. But we had to have a hypoallergenic with the temperament to be trained as a therapy dog. So there were a lot of what-ifs, so it all worked out…we are so, so grateful,” Probus said.



Therapy dogs are known to improve class participation, critical thinking skills, and even self-esteem.

An anonymous donor helped Marley get adopted from Pawsibilities Unleashed, a training organization for canine counselors and service dogs.

