'He's kind of famous now', Mr. Man the comfort goat

Oaks day is all about the fillies!... and then, there's Mr. Man.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What does it take to be a GOAT? That acronym stands for 'Greatest of all Time' and has been used to describe athletes, musicians, actors, all kinds of talents.

For Brad Cox to reach 'GOAT status,' a first-place finish on Derby day could be the place to start.

He's got one with 'Mandaloun' on a technicality when in 2021 Medina Spirit was disqualified after testing positive for a drug banned on race day.

"We're good with how its played out," Cox said of getting his first Derby win of the technicality. "It's obviously very odd. Just kinda... we'll take it, but we're looking forward to getting back and trying to win another one."

Cox is Louisville's darling. He's a product of JCPS schools and a lifelong Churchill Downs visitor. He worked his way up from hot walker to hot talk at the betting windows.

With all that excitement and the drama of the track, sometimes, you just need a little chill.

"Our little goat, he's kind of famous now," Cox said, referencing to the barn where their goat, Mr. Man, roams the halls. "He gets a lot of attention. He's pretty intelligent. He's good to have around the barn. A lot of the fillies really take to him, he'll lay with them throughout the day and they just relax better with him around. He's a good asset to have around, he's pretty popular."

Mr. Man is a ladies' man. He's a free roamer, wandering the halls of the stable, keeping an eye on everything. Boy, the stories that goat could probably tell.

"He knows this is home and we take good care of him," Cox said. "I can't remember how old he was, but he was very small when we brought him here, and he's been here 4-5 years now. He knows this is home."

If you're wondering if Mr. Man has a favorite among Cox's Derby contenders, Cox said Zozos is Mr. Man's favorite.

However, Zozos' stall is also next to a filly, so that might have something to do with it.

