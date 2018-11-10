LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Louisville alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and National Pan Hellenic Council are hosting a "Meet the Candidates" event at Simmons College of Kentucky Thursday, Oct. 11 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The event, located in the Administration and Library Building on 4th and Kentucky streets, gives voters the opportunity to meet candidates for Louisville mayor, Kentucky Senate, Kentucky and US House Representatives and JCPS School Board.

Candidates in attendance include Mayor Greg Fischer, Rep. John Yarmuth and their opponents Angela Leet and Vickie Glisson, respectively.

Sharon Baker, Social Action Chair of the chapter, said the event gives voters the chance to not only hear the typical candidate speech, but ask them more in-depth questions that might affect their vote.

"You can get the 30 second commercial, but you may have a personal question that is important to you you may want to ask," Baker said. "It lets people to get up-close and personal with candidates."

The meet and greet format also allows candidates the chance to get feedback as well.

Baker said the event is not only a place for voters to get questions answered, but a place for candidates to hear what is most important to the public, or what voters like most about their platforms.

The full list of candidates in attendance is:

Andrew Bailey – KY State Senate District 38

Charles Booker – KY State Representative District 43

Ronel Brown – KY State Representative District 29

Greg Fischer – Mayor of Louisville

Vickie Glisson – US Representative District 3

Derek Guy – JCPS School Board District 3

John Hicks – KY State Senate Representative District 43

Angela Leet – Mayor of Louisville

Reginald Meeks – KY State Representative District 42

Josie Raymond – KY State Representative District 31

Corrie Shull – JCPS School Board District 6

Judy Stallard – KY House of Representatives District 42

John Yarmuth – US Representative District 3

Each candidate in attendance will have five minutes to give a speech, and then in a reception-like fashion, mingle with voters throughout the night.

Several of the candidates have other events throughout the night, so Baker advises voters to arrive at 5:30 p.m. to get the chance to hear every candidate.

