UofL Health sends medical supplies to eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is answering the call to help families and areas impacted by flooding in the eastern part of the state.

UofL Health said they received a request from Whitesburg and they quickly got to work.

Monday night, crews put together six pallets full of bandages of saline solution, gloves, IV start kits and more.

The truck left on Tuesday to deliver it to the area.

“Supplies are a part of caring for patients. Without them, you really can’t do a very good job of caring for patients. Our mission is to provide quality care and to, in some cases, help others do the same,” Bob VanBuskirk, UofL Health Supply Services vice president, said.

UofL Health said they are also giving another $25,000 to the Red Cross.

