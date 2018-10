LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating the death of a man who crashed his vehicle in the Portland neighborhood Friday.

Police say the incident happened in the 400 block of Northwestern Parkway around 10:45 a.m.

Officers believe 55-year-old Donald Watkins suffered some kind of medical emergency which caused him to lose control of his car and crash.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says the cause of Watkins’ death is pending.

