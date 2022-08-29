Learn how to meditate with the help of a Louisville nonprofit in the Highlands

Passionist Earth & Spirit Center, a nonprofit in the heart of the Highlands, aims to help Kentuckians ascend to practice mindfulness and spirituality.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Every now and then, it's important to pause for a moment and take a deep breath, especially on days filled with busy tasks and daily demands.

According to a Mayo Clinic study, meditation can help build skills to manage stress, focus on the present and reduce negative emotions.

"Spiritual practice like mindfulness can help one become more calm, more clear, more compassionate, more creative," Kyle Kramer, executive director of Passionist Earth & Spirit Center, said.

Located in the heart of the Highlands, Passionist Earth & Spirit Center is a nonprofit hoping to help others in the community learn how to heal following any trauma adopted during the height of the pandemic.

Kramer says the wellness center ties together mindfulness, social equity practices and environmental care.

"All of those mental snowflakes, they settle out and your mind becomes clear and calm and you can choose more wisely and compassionately," Kramer said.

Nicki Murphy, a volunteer at the center, said the classes have helped her through dark times.

"I did my first meditation class during the height of the pandemic duration," Murphy said. "It helped me with a routine that kept me sane through that period, I mean that was really hard."

She says the nonprofit interfaith center has so much to offer including classes for kids and a new, open outdoor spirit scape.

If you're interested in learning more the center, there will be free beginner meditation classes Aug. 30 and Sept. 8.

