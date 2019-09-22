MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — PAYNEVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Meade County sheriff’s deputy has died in the line of duty, according to Sheriff Phillip Wimpee.

According to authorities, Deputy Chris Hulsey was among a team of detectives and deputies executing a search warrant in Payneville, Kentucky around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Hulsey noticed the suspect, later identified as 50-year-old Terry Gonterman throwing a small container into the weeds. That’s when police say Hulsey went “hands on” with Gonterman to place him under arrest.

Arrest records state another detective came to assist Hulsey and threatened the Gonterman with a taser. He later complied and was handcuffed.

Hulsey retrieved a metal film canister with two small bags of suspected meth that Gonterman threw.

As authorities continued their search of the Greer Road property, Hulsey fell to the ground and had trouble breathing.

Other officials on scene performed CPR on Hulsey until EMS arrived.

He was later pronounced dead at the Harrison County Hospital in Corydon, Indiana.

Hulsey’s official cause of death is pending medical review.

Gonterman is facing charges including trafficking in a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest.

He’s being held at the Meade County Detention Center on a $100,000 full cash bond.

A Facebook post on the sheriff’s page said Deputy Hulsey will be “sorely missed.” In the post, Hurley was described as someone who "wore many hats" and loved helping those in his community.

