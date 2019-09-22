MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — A Meade County Sheriff’s Deputy has died in the line of duty, according to Sheriff Phillip Wimpee.

A Facebook post on the sheriff’s page said Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Hulsey died last night and will be “sorely missed.”

In the post, Hurley was described as someone who "wore many hats" and loved helping those in his community.

Check back for updates to this story as more information is made available.

