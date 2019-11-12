MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — A crash between a bus and a truck in Meade Co. on Dec. 9 could have taken a turn for the worse if not for the quick action of bus driver, Felicia Thurmond.

Around 3:30 p.m., Thurmond's bus had taken a stop to make its daily drop-off of students on Old Mill Rd. The flashing lights were on and stop arm was out, but in Thurmond's rearview mirror she noticed a truck approaching.

"When he applied his brakes his vehicle just started sliding and skidding he was unable to stop before he hit the bus," Meade County's Chief Deputy Sheriff Ray Whited said.

Whited says it was an accident and that slick conditions on the road were the cause for it.

Thurmond told all 11 students aboard the bus to stay in their seats before impact and helped them remain calm following the crash.

"Thank goodness we don't have these kind of things happen very often but our drivers are very conscious and I think that's one of the reasons why," Superintendent of Meade County Schools, John Millay says they are proud to call Thurmond one of their own. "She's like all of our drivers – they're conscious, they're well trained and they follow protocol."

No one on the school bus was injured in the accident.

The driver of the truck had to be cut out of the vehicle and is still in the hospital tonight, but is expected to be okay.

