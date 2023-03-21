McDonald’s bringing doughnuts to 160 Kentucky restaurants

Nine Louisville-area McDonald's restaurants will be serving Krispy Kreme doughnuts starting March 21.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get a bite of this.

McDonald’s is bringing Krispy Kreme doughnuts to dozens of Kentucky restaurants with an expanded market test.

Starting March 21, around 160 restaurants in the Bluegrass State will be serving three Krispy Kreme fan favorites – original glazed, chocolate-iced with sprinkles, and chocolate-iced cream-filled.

Nine of the McDonald's restaurants selling doughnuts are located right here in Louisville.

The market test is designed to help Krispy Kreme determine which doughnut flavors people prefer.

Doughnuts will be available all day in-restaurant, at the Drive Thru, via McDelivery and on the McDonald’s App.

They’ll only be here for a limited time, while supplies last – so run, dough-nut walk to your nearest participating McDonald’s to get a taste.

