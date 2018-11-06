LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- As the world watches the moment some thought would never happen, two Louisville men with global perspective offered a similar take on the talks with North Korea; be hopeful but have a healthy dose of skepticism.

Louisville's Rob Givens spent four years leading a fighter wing soaring above the Korean peninsula, a peace insurance policy of sorts.

Recently we asked the retired US Airforce Brigadier General for his on what may be a monumental moment in history.

“All my hopes and dreams and desires are let this be a moment where the Korean divide changes and that security situation is taken away,” said Brig. Gen. Rob Givens. “However, as a professional military officer, you always have to treat it with a little bit of hesitation and a little bit of healthy skepticism.”

If anyone knows the reason to be skeptical, it's Rob Givens. Less than a year ago, as the threat of nuclear war hung like a cloud over the Korean peninsula, he explained the complexities a conflict would bring. Now, just months later, he's watching, hoping and praying this may be a new day for diplomacy.

“The big issue we're facing at the moment is are we at a Gorbachev moment or are we at the Koreans trying to talk their way out of the sanctions that we have going? It'll be interesting to see how that plays out,” Givens said.

Ten days ago, we caught up with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who was speaking to a Greater Louisville Inc gathering. He said he’s skeptical but hopeful. He called the summit a “good idea” but warned for people not to get their hopes up.

The Senate Majority Leader said he was skeptical that the North Koreans would give up the one thing that has them in the conversation, their nuclear arsenal.

He also offered up advice for President Trump, keep an eye on the details, and don't fall in love with the thought of getting a deal.

"I think, for these situations to work, you have to not want the deal too much,” said Leader McConnell. “If you fall in love with the deal, and it's too important for you to get it, and the details become less significant, you could get snookered.”

As President Trump and Kim Jong-un sit down, somewhere on the ground and in the skies, American servicemen and women will remain on alert.

For them, Rob Givens offered this advice.

