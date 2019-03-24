LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky lawmakers have released statements after Attorney General William Barr released a four-page letter saying Mueller’s investigation did not find evidence that Trump’s campaign conspired with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

After the findings came down from the Department of Justice WHAS11 News reached out to Kerry Harvey, who is the former US Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky who knows Special Counsel Robert Mueller and shared his thoughts on the ending of the investigation.

"The Mueller team went about this the way that any federal prosecutor should and that is to determine there is sufficient evidence to support a charge and conviction and I think that they concluded there was insufficient evidence to convict people with the Trump Campaign."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released his own statement reiterating the investigation did not find any wrongdoing.

“I welcome the announcement that the Special Counsel has finally completed his investigation into Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 elections. Many Republicans have long believed that Russia poses a significant threat to American interests. I hope the Special Counsel’s report will help inform and improve our efforts to protect our democracy.

“I am grateful we have an experienced and capable Attorney General in place to review the Special Counsel’s report. Attorney General Barr now needs the time to do that.

“The Attorney General has said he intends to provide as much information as possible. As I have said previously, I sincerely hope he will do so as soon as he can, and with as much openness and transparency as possible.”

As calls for the full Mueller report to be released, many believe there are still unanswered questions.

“The Attorney General’s summary leaves many questions unanswered. We still don’t know exactly what Trump campaign officials knew and did, even if they could not be successfully prosecuted for a crime. That is why the full report and all underlying evidence must be released to the American people. Most important, we now have the most credible assessment that Russia influenced our elections. We must have a government-wide commitment to defend ourselves against further Russian electoral sabotage,” Congressman John Yarmuth said in a statement.

RELATED: Top Democrats Pelosi, Schumer urge full release of Mueller report

RELATED: Trump: DOJ summary on Mueller report shows 'complete and total exoneration'

RELATED: DOJ: Mueller report found Trump did not conspire with Russia, insufficient evidence of obstruction