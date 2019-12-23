LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is touting the benefits for Kentucky in the recent government spending bill signed into law last week.

McConnell said in a news conference Monday in Louisville that his leadership role allows Kentucky to “punch above its weight.”

He says he had a direct hand in securing $400 million for a new veterans hospital in Louisville, $25 million to fight Asian carp in western Kentucky and coal miner benefits.

McConnell is running for a seventh term in 2020. The spending bill also included $25 million for addiction recovery housing in Kentucky funding and provisions to boost the hemp industry.

