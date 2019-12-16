LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sen. Mitch McConnell announced he has secured the remaining $410 million needed for construction of the new Robley Rex VAMC in Louisville.

“Working closely with Kentucky’s veterans, the VA and multiple presidents, we continued moving toward today’s outstanding news. Because of President Trump’s strong commitment to our veterans, he answered my request and helped me finally deliver the remaining federal resources to complete this facility. Although no single government program can ever fully repay the enormous debt, we owe our veterans, I look forward the vital care the new VAMC will provide to those who sacrificed to keep our nation safe.”

Earlier this year, the project received a boost when the president included full funding for the project in his Fiscal Year 2020 budget request as McConnell had asked.

Starting in 2008, McConnell had already secured $450 million for the new facility.

