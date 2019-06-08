LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11) – Mitch McConnell is recovering after another successful surgery to repair a fracture in his shoulder that took place August 5 at his Louisville home.

McConnell fractured his shoulder after tripping on his patio.

Mitch McConnell’s team has released a statement Aug.16 saying “Senator McConnell had successful surgery yesterday in Louisville, Kentucky to repair a fracture in his shoulder. The surgery was performed without incident, and the Leader is grateful to the surgical team for their skill.”

McConnell’s campaign posted photos of the senator on social media August 5 and he appeared to be in good spirits.

One of the photos show McConnell’s arm in a sling and the other shows the shoes which appear to have broken.

They were posted with the caption “First Zion. Now Me.” – in reference to former Duke basketball player turned New Orleans Pelican Zion Williamson.

Williamson got hurt when his Nike shoes ripped apart during a basketball game earlier this year.

