Officials: Final barge blocking dam removed from Ohio River

The tanker barge carrying more than 1,400 tons of Methanol was removed earlier this month.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crews have removed the final barge that was blocking the McAlpine Dam more than a month after

The previously stranded corn barge was the last of several barges that got loose due to a "navigational accident" on March 28.

Louisville Emergency Services said crews have left the site and the dam is clear of all heavy salvage equipment.

Earlier this month, on April 8, crews removed the barge that was carrying more than 1,400 tons of liquid Methanol.

According to officials, all air quality and water monitoring tests conducted between March 28 and April 8 have found no traces of Methanol in the Ohio River.

Louisville Water's drinking water was never at risk by the incident, officials reiterated.

The United States Coast Guard continues to investigate the incident to determine how the barges got loose in the first place.

