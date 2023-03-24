Mayor's office reviewing cases mentioned in DOJ report

A spokesperson for the mayor's office said they will release incident details and supporting documents when the review is completed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The mayor's office will be reviewing cases that were referenced in the Department of Justice's scathing report into Louisville Metro Police and Metro Government.

In a statement to the media, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg's spokesperson said they have received the information and are "beginning our review of the referenced documents, files and body camera footage."

Here is the full statement:

“We have just received this information from the Department of Justice and are beginning our review of the referenced documents, files, and body camera footage to identify all the details of the incidents referenced in the findings report. When that review has been completed, we will release details of each incident and supporting documents.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

