Mayor signs ordinance allowing 'amnesty period' for towed cars

Currently owners have to pay at least an $85 tow fee and additional fees depending on how long the car is in the lot.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is from when the auction lot was first announced.

Mayor Greg Fischer signed an ordinance originally introduced Nov. 16 by Councilmembers Nicole George and Bill Hollander.

This ordinance allows for an 'amnesty period' to let people come pick up their vehicles without paying any fees.

Currently owners have to pay at least an $85 tow fee and additional fees depending on how long the car is in the lot.

In order to curb the overcrowding at the current lot, an auction lot is planned for 7th Street in Shively.

"It's completely full, so there's really no place to put the abandoned cars that are on the street," Hollander said.

There are plans to beautify the area with trees and shrubs, and to make space for about 500 cars.

However, Shively's Mayor Beverly Chester-Burton opposes the idea. "Shively is not the right location," she said.

In a release Dec. 29, Chester-Burton said it will negatively impact community appeal, decrease market value and create environmental hazards.

Related impound lot stories:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.