Louisville mayor, Metro Council create push to end taxes on diapers, feminine products

Fischer signed two resolutions on Monday urging Kentucky lawmakers to pass a bill to eliminate the Commonwealth’s sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer and Metro Council members want to give women and parents a financial break.

During inflation, when products and goods are seeing higher costs, he said even saving a little bit of money on the taxes can add up and make a difference in bank accounts.

"We may not be able to do much about pricing of these items but as a commonwealth, Kentucky can follow the lead of a dozen of other states and eliminate the 6% sales tax on these necessities of life,” he said.

These resolutions were created as a push for lawmakers to end the taxes.

Lawmakers will not meet again in Frankfort until January.

