LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer joined representatives from Metro United Way, Jefferson County Public Schools, Kentucky Derby Festival and a variety of nonprofits to kick off the eighth annual Mayor’s Give A Day Week of Service from April 13-20.

This year's week of service will include the return of Build a Bed, WE Day Kentucky and a new Give A Day Blood Drive.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important that our community comes together to flex its social muscle to help those most in need,” said the Mayor. “Whether you give an hour, a day, donate blood, give food, clothing or simply help a neighbor, everyone can be a part of this special week.”

Last year’s Give A Day Week of Service produced a new world-record with more than 205,000 volunteers and acts of compassion. The Mayor said this year’s goal is to top that, with even more volunteers and donations.

The Mayor said having Give A Day Week as the lead-up to the Kentucky Derby Festival helps residents remember and plan for the service week each year and puts Louisville’s caring deeds in the world spotlight. For this year’s Give A Day Week, KDF will be offering two sets of two tickets to a Thunder VIP Experience. To win, volunteers must register to participate in a Give A Day event at www.mygiveaday.com by April 4.

Individuals or groups wanting to find a project should visit www.mygiveaday.com, where projects and needs submitted by local non-profit agencies and other groups are listed.