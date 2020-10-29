Louisville COVID-19 response group recognized by mayor

The group is a collection of manufacturers, suppliers, universities and individuals designing and manufacturing or 3D printing PPE for hospital systems.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer recognized the contributions of the Covid Rapid Response Group helping combat the COVID-19 pandemic through the manufacturing and distribution of PPE starting in March.

The group is a collection of manufacturers, suppliers, universities, and individuals designing and manufacturing or 3D printing PPE for hospital systems in more than 10 states.

Since the spring, the group has distributed more than 140,000 units of PPE.

In addition to more than 40 regional manufacturers, the group includes more than 160 individuals who have 3D printers in their homes, offices, and classrooms