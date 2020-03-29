LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear discussed how crucial the next two weeks are to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

He stressed this again in Saturday’s media briefing, citing the dozens of people who were supposedly around 13th Street just south of Broadway Friday night.

Videos posted of the gathering on a public map of Snapchat showed people crowded around cars and bikes as people raced through the streets.

“We cannot have hundreds of people coming together in Louisville which the mayor talked about happening last night. If hundreds of people come together, several people are going to die because of it. That is what we are facing," the governor said.

Mayor Fischer spoke about the incident early Saturday and said, “People need to look at that and say my job right now is to go home. The more people don't comply with our directives to stay at home the stricter the movement will become in the city."



Fischer says there are still people that don't understand the gravity and seriousness of the virus.

Reporting hotline | Gov. Beshear has a COVID-19 Reporting Hotline setup: (833-597-2337) that will investigate complaints about non-compliance with coronavirus mandates. Labor Cabinet personnel will monitor the hotline from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.Kentuckians can also file complaints online.

On his Facebook Live question and answer session he said Jefferson County currently has 131 positive cases of COVID-19, highlighting the jump of about 30 cases in a single day.

