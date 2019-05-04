LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has announced that four public swimming pools will not open this summer due to budget cuts.

At a news conference Friday Fischer said pools at Algonquin Park, Nelson Hornbeck Park, Camp Taylor Memorial Park and Sun Valley Park will not open, and the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center will raise admission costs.

Other items being examined for potential cuts are the city’s contract with the gunfire locating system ShotSpotter, existing leases and contracts, healthcare and additional public safety initiatives, which account for 60% of the budget.

The total budget shortfall for Metro Louisville is $65 million.

Mayor Fischer will present the final budget on April 25.