'I will never apologize for being anti-racism' | Mayor Fischer responds to Tucker Carlson's 'ill-informed' criticism

On Tuesday, Fox News' Tucker Carlson went after Fischer after he declared racism a public health crisis in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said a Fox News host is "ill-informed" about Louisville after saying the city is worse off since Fischer took office.

On Tuesday, Fox News' Tucker Carlson went after Fischer after he declared racism a public health crisis in Louisville.

"As a civic leader, it's fair to say that Greg Fischer has not been a success. Louisville is a much worse place to live than it was when he took over," Carlson said. "So, as a mayor, Greg Fischer has failed."

Fischer pushed back, pointing to 80,000 new jobs and $15 billion in capital investment since he's been in office.

"When the pandemic came here, it's presented significant challenges to us, not just Louisville. Reckoning for racial justice has also challenged us. That's why he wanted to come on with ill-informed comments that I will never apologize for being anti-racism and I will never apologize for believing that every citizen deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," Fischer said.

In an interview with Doug Proffitt, the mayor also said action was coming soon to improve the situation for downtown Louisville businesses, some of them saying there's a crisis when it comes to vandalism and people experiencing homelessness.

"We're going to own our history, own our present but create a better future that works for everybody," Fischer said.

The current state of downtown Louisville is not good. Businesses and leasing agents are pushing back and threatening to pull out, calling the vandalism and homeless population a crisis.

Fischer told WHAS he's heard them and offered this:

"We'll also be talking with council and, I believe, putting some additional resources in place by the end of next week, with council action, to address our issues of downtown homelessness. We want to make sure we're clean and green throughout the city as well and a central business district with more public safety presence."

The mayor's recent racial equity plan is getting some good reviews by some local activists, but all are on the fence until they see real action.

"The announcement of our Civilian Review and Accountability Board today is another example. So, everyday there's activity taking place to make our city a city of more opportunity and a city of more equity," Fischer said.

The mayor believes a stimulus plan from Washington and a coronavirus vaccine are the two big keys for any comeback downtown.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.