LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has recommended all senior centers close to help protect one of our more vulnerable populations from further virus spread.

"But, we also need everyone to try to help and check on a homebound senior," he said during a daily COVID-19 update.

So many of you at home have been asking... how are people going to get fed that rely on these public places?

We caught up with one of the many groups ensuring all people who need food assistance get help.

"We're starting to pack our boxes for families that are either going to be quarantined by the health department or are self-quarantining and need some food assistance," said Catherine Fitzgerald, a 12-year Salvation Corp Officer, between packing boxes with food items.

The Salvation Army is putting together boxes of food items for families and community members who are going to need food assistance over the next few weeks. Whether you can't risk going to the grocery because of your immune system, or if money will be tight because you won't be able to work, they are preparing to distribute mass amounts of supplies.

"We're the Salvation Army," Fitzgerald began. "We're here to help people. In times of crisis, that's when we know we're needed the most. We're not shutting down, we're ramping up and ready to meet needs in the community."

"The food will provide them the security to know they're not going to run out of food even with this crisis," said Krissy Wathen, a volunteer for Salvation Army Indiana.

The Salvation Army is working with their partners to make sure they have enough food items for anyone in need. They're also looking for more healthy community members to step up and help in any way that they can.

"We're definitely in need of volunteers, not only to pack the boxes, but drivers and deliverers too," Fitzgerald said. "We're looking for people that would be willing to go out and drop food at the doorstep. We have a system that would be no contact, it would just be dropping it off."

Mayor Fischer also made an announcement at his daily coronavirus update about meal distribution starting next Tuesday to elderly Louisvillians.

"I'm announcing that our Department of Resilience and Community Services will be providing, over the next three weeks, 26,000 frozen meals to people over 60," Fischer said.

People will be able to pick up five meals at a time, then return the following the week and get five more meals.

For information about meals provided to elderly community members in Louisville by Dare to Care, you can call 574-5050.

For more on how to pick up meals from Salvation Army, click here and enter your zip code.

