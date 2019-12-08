LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is explaining his side of his Twitter feud with Governor Matt Bevin.

Fischer said the feud distracts from the main issue, telling WHAS11’s Juliana Valencia the main issue is our elected officials need to be working to make America a safer place by enacting common-sense gun safety laws.

"Frequently, what you see in elected office, is when somebody doesn't like what a particular topic is, they'll raise an issue over here to distract people from what the real issue is and what the real issue is Louisvillians, Kentuckians, and Americans deserve to be safe walking on the streets of America without fear of being gunned down,” Fischer said.





Matt Bevin said this on WHAS radio, about the protesters making noise outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Louisville home.

“I've known Greg a long time, this isn't about him personally. But he, frankly, has lost control of the city of Louisville in ways that matter, and it's not reflecting well, and that's why we’re getting killed by cities around us and not living up to the potential to be,” Bevin said.

The protest was held just one night and the Louisville Metro Police Department was on scene. No arrests or incidents involving police occurred.

