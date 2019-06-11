LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Winter is on the way, and the city is ready to handle snow, according to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

“I’m honored to stand along with our Snow Team to declare Louisville is ready to tackle significant winter weather,” the mayor said in a written statement. “This team will jump into action any hour, any day, to make it safe for the rest of us to get where we need to go when it snows.”

The Snow Team worked through a mock snow event to prepare. The team consists of 250 people, including six JCPS students who helped decorate snow plows.

When snowfall is predicted, the roads will be pretreated with brine, and the city has 38,500 tons of salt stored underground in the Mega Cavern. That is three times the amount used last year.

“It looks like everything is pointing to nothing really big, but lots and lots of small events that you might need to use some salt or some snow melt. Your shovel might not get a workout this year, but it's a good thing we have extra salt because I think we're going to have a lot of small amounts by the end of winter,” Joe Sullivan with the Louisville Weather Service said.

Louisville residents can keep up with the Snow Team's progress online at louisvilleky.gov/government/public-works.

MORE | KSP offers winter driving tips to keep motorists safe

MORE | How to drive safely in the snow

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.