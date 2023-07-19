Mayor Craig Greenberg names permanent police chief for Louisville Metro Police

Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel will officially take over as the permanent police chief of LMPD.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a monthslong, nationwide search, Mayor Craig Greenberg has announced Louisville's new police chief.

Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel will officially take over as the permanent police chief of Louisville Metro Police, the largest law enforcement agency in Kentucky with more than 1,000 sworn officers.

Gwinn-Villaroel has served as interim chief since Jan. 2.

Officials said Gwinn-Villaroel was selected following a thorough nationwide search, which resulted in 20 candidates from across the U.S. Each finalist was interviewed by an advisory committee of elected officials, nonprofit leaders and residents. They offered their input to Greenberg who ultimately made the final decision.

“Over the past six months, Chief Gwinn-Villaroel has shown our city that she has exactly what I’m looking for in a chief and exactly what our community is looking for in a leader,” Greenberg said. “She has extensive experience in law enforcement leadership and a record of reform. She is also a magnificent community leader and pastor who cares about the people she serves. Chief Gwinn-Villaroel has my trust, and I look forward to continuing to serve with her in this new role.”

In seven months as interim chief, officials said she launched the department’s first nonfatal shooting unit, expanded the Crisis Call Diversion Program and opened the new LMPD Officer Wellness Center.

In addition, officials said she created the new narcotics tip line and worked with the Office of Inspector General on an agreement to "promote transparency and accountability" in OIG investigations.

Gwinn-Villaroel has spent 24 years with the Atlanta Police as a beat officer and served in various other positions such as detective, sergeant, lieutenant and captain.

In 2020, she was promoted to commander of the Atlanta Police Department's Training Academy before accepting the LMPD deputy chief position in 2021.



“Louisville has welcomed me with open arms, and I am honored to be the leader of our police department,” Gwinn-Villaroel said. “My team and I are dedicated to building trust between LMPD and the people of this city through community policing, transparency and accountability. And to the LMPD officers who dedicate their lives to public service every day: Thank you for your hard work and sacrifice. I look forward to working with all of you to make LMPD the best police department in America.”

