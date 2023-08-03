Greenberg provides update on Louisville home found with hazardous materials, explosives

The home and its contents are currently fenced off and protected by LMPD and monitoring equipment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Craig Greenberg gave an update on Thursday about the "controlled burn" he ordered at a Louisville home found packed with hazardous materials and explosives.

Greenberg said there will be a community meeting held soon about the ongoing investigation.

According to a press release, leaders from Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) and federal law enforcements will be at the meeting to provide information and answer questions about the next steps in the investigation and the planned and monitored controlled burn of the property.

Hundreds of city workers will be going door-to-door starting Thursday night to make sure everyone who lives nearby is aware, and they will be asking for information to find out who has another place to stay and who would need shelter access if an evacuation was ordered.

The city will use that information to decide how big, and how many shelters might be needed if an evacuation is initiated. Officials said the evacuation could last multiple days.

“I know that people have a lot of questions about this situation and the process by which we’re trying to resolve it as safely and swiftly as possible,” Greenberg said. “I want the neighbors that we’ll begin contacting this evening to know that the Metro employees knocking door-to-door are there to help and provide information about this important meeting where we’re going to make sure your questions get answered.”

The meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 7, at 6:30 p.m. at Highview Baptist Church at 7711 Fegenbush Lane. In-person attendance is limited to those who live, work, or care for individuals in the immediate area. ID or mail will be required for entry. If you can't attend in-person, the meeting will also be streamed here.

The mayor signed an Emergency Declaration Order Monday afternoon. At his direction, code enforcement has an emergency demolition order for the home, located on 6213 Applegate Lane, and the attached garage.

After talking to emergency officials and experts, Greenberg said a "planned, monitored and controlled burn of the facility is the only safe way to dispose of the contents of the home."

Emergency officials believe a half-mile diameter around the home could be impacted. That includes roughly 2,000 people, in 900 nearby homes and businesses.

Greenberg said the earliest the controlled burn would happen would be the week of Aug. 14. He noted there has been no exact date set, but it will not happen before that week.

The press release states the burn will be "meticulously planned and carried out under optimal atmospheric and weather conditions to safely incinerate the contents of the home, including any explosive materials."

Greenberg said the home appears to be that of an "extreme hoarder" with a surplus of trash and debris occupying the home. He said the condition makes it unsafe for crews to continue removing chemicals from the home manually or with robots.

The home and its contents are currently fenced off and protected by LMPD and monitoring equipment.

“Efforts to carry out the monitored and controlled burn of this home are progressing, and I want the community to know the scene remains safe and secure,” Greenberg said. “We believe the area surrounding the home is safer than it has been in years.”

The owner of the home, 53-year-old Marc Hibel, has been in possession of these chemicals for a long time, with some for multiple years.

Hibel was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary and the initial wanton endangerment charges.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond and is currently booked at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Hibel's arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 7 at 2 p.m.

Community members can start getting updates and information about the whole situation here.



