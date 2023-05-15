Mayor Craig Greenberg names Louisville's newest Deputy Mayor

Louisville businessman Pat Mulloy is Deputy Mayor for Economic Development.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Craig Greenberg announced on Monday Louisville businessman Pat Mulloy is Louisville's newest Deputy Major.

Mulloy is now Deputy Mayor over Louisville Metro Government’s Cabinet for Economic Development.

Greenberg said he's excited to welcome Mulloy as Deputy Mayor and believes his business experience will be an asset.

“With his background and experience leading multiple Louisville companies, Pat brings to the job decades of invaluable business acumen that will enhance our ongoing work to grow and attract businesses, add jobs and create an economy that benefits people in every part of our community,” Greenberg said.

In his new role, Mulloy will oversee the Department of Economic Development, the Office of Housing and Community Development, Codes and Regulations, and the proposed Office of Planning, which would merge the offices of Advanced Planning and Planning and Design Services.

Mulloy said he looks forward to working with Louisville's economic development team and forging new partnerships throughout the community.

“I’m honored Mayor Greenberg has asked me to serve as Deputy Mayor for Economic Development, and I’m ready to get to work growing and strengthening our city,” Mulloy said.

After he graduated from Vanderbilt University Law School in 1977, Mulloy spent nearly 20 years practicing law.

From 1992 to 1994, he served as Secretary of Finance in former Ky. Gov. Brereton C. Jones’ administration, and in 1996, he became president and CEO of Atria Senior Living.

He later served as CEO of senior housing provider LifeTrust America before co-founding Elmcroft Senior Living in 2006.

Mulloy serves on several boards, including serving as Chair of University of Louisville Health, and is Of Counsel for Wyatt, Tarrant and Combs.

