Mayor Greenberg creates advisory committee to offer 'different perspectives' in search for Louisville Police Chief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Craig Greenberg has put together an advisory committee to help him in interviewing LMPD Chief of Police candidates.

“Choosing our Chief of Police is one of the most important decisions I’ll make as Mayor and I want as much input as I can get in making that choice,” Greenberg said.

The mayor has gathered people with a wide range of perspectives for this job. The committee is made up of community leaders, elected officials, members of law enforcement and criminal justice reform advocates.

“The different perspectives and expertise that the members of this group bring to the table will help ensure we have a chief who will help us continue to build the most trusted, trained and transparent police department in the nation," Greenberg said.

Since announcing the search, the administration says it has received 19 applications for the Chief of Police position.

Greenberg conducted a survey in which more than 1,200 residents took part.

A dozen focus groups were held along with two virtual town halls which allowed the community to share their expectations for the new chief.

While Mayor Greenberg will make the final decision on the Chief of Police hire, the interview advisory committee will ensure additional community representation in the process.

Members of advisory committee interviewing Chief of Police candidates:

J. Michael Brown, Director of Pre-Law at Simmons College of Kentucky, former Secretary of the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet

State Rep. Keturah Herron, District 42

Rebecca Grignon Reker, Executive Director of the Louisville Metro Police Foundation

Louisville Metro Councilwoman Paula McCraney, District 7, Majority Caucus chair

Rev. Corrie Shull, JCPS Board member, District 6 and Pastor at Burnett Avenue Baptist Church

Ryan Nichols, President of the River City Fraternal Order of Police

Kungu Njuguna, Policy Strategist for the ACLU of Kentucky, Louisville Recovery Community Connection Board member

Mayor Greenberg said he hopes to have a Chief of Police selected by the end of July.

