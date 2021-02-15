Mayor, city officials working to protect Louisville's vulnerable population as winter storm nears

Mayor Greg Fischer said he and his team are in communication with the Coalition for the Homeless to help protect the homeless from harsh conditions.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As low temperatures are expected to be in the teens and single digits, officials are working to help protect the city’s most vulnerable.

He said the Office for Resilience and Community Service has reached out to shelters in Louisville and have been advised that they are not at max capacity.

“There are beds available and space to provide daytime and evening shelter for all those who want it,’ he said. “We are also working with Wayside to ensure there is transportation available to shelters for those who need it. In addition, if by chance we do fill up existing shelters, we have the ability to expand existing contracts with Wayside on an emergency basis to ensure adequate overnight temporary shelter.”

Operation White Flag is currently in effect when temperatures or wind chill dips below 35 degrees.

Here’s the current shelter availability:

Salvation Army is operating a Healthy Day Shelter location at their campus at 911 S. Brook Street with a 400-person capacity. No reservations are required. They also are operating a Healthy Overnight Shelter with a 70-bed capacity for men and women at the Brook Street campus. Call 502-671-4904 to check bed availability.

The Healing Place at 1020 W. Market Street has a 48-bed capacity. Call 502-585-4848 to check bed availability.

Wayside Christian Mission a 432 E. Jefferson St. has shelter space available and is operating 24/7. Wayside is also helping to provide transportation services for those needing to reach shelters. Call 502-996-1888.

In addition, Wayside Mission, which operates Hotel Louisville, has capacity to make overflow/shelter beds available if needed.

For additional details on shelter space, individuals can call the Coalition for the Homeless Single Point of Entry line at 502-637-2337.

Officials have not decided on Monday’s Meals on Wheels deliveries. Seniors who are homebound will continue to be contacted by Resilience and Community Services team for health and food supply check-ins.