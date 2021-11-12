Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to tornado damage in Western Kentucky; Live news briefing scheduled

Governor Beshear will be providing a live briefing, from Frankfort, with updates from across Kentucky at 5 a.m.

KENTUCKY, USA — Gov. Beshear has declared a state of emergency after reports of significant tornado damage in multiple Western Kentucky counties. In a tweet, Beshear said has activated the Kentucky National Guard.

The following sites are opening as shelters for those impacted by storm damage: State Park in McDaniel’s, Old Courthouse in Hardinsburg, Irvington Baptist Church, Cloverport Firehouse, Rough River State Park.

