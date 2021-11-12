x
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to tornado damage in Western Kentucky; Live news briefing scheduled

KENTUCKY, USA — Gov. Beshear has declared a state of emergency after reports of significant tornado damage in multiple Western Kentucky counties. In a tweet, Beshear said has activated the Kentucky National Guard. 

Governor Beshear will be providing a live briefing, from Frankfort, with updates from across Kentucky at 5 a.m.

The following sites are opening as shelters for those impacted by storm damage: State Park in McDaniel’s, Old Courthouse in Hardinsburg, Irvington Baptist Church, Cloverport Firehouse, Rough River State Park.

WHAS11 will stream the news conference online, Facebook and YouTube.

We will update this story as we get more information.

