Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to tornado damage in Western Kentucky; Live news briefing scheduled

KENTUCKY, USA — Gov. Beshear has declared a state of emergency after reports of significant tornado damage in multiple Western Kentucky counties. In a tweet, Beshear said has activated the Kentucky National Guard.
Governor Beshear will be providing a live briefing, from Frankfort, with updates from across Kentucky at 5 a.m.
The following sites are opening as shelters for those impacted by storm damage: State Park in McDaniel’s, Old Courthouse in Hardinsburg, Irvington Baptist Church, Cloverport Firehouse, Rough River State Park.
We will update this story as we get more information.
