Emergency sirens restored in Mayfield nearly two years after deadly tornado

The sirens were destroyed back in December of 2021 when the tornado and destructive straight-line winds tore through the city.

MAYFIELD, Kentucky — Just under two years after devastating tornadoes ravaged Mayfield and parts of Graves County, the emergency warning sirens are now officially restored.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Graves County Emergency Management worked together to get the early warning system back up and running.

According to officials, the new siren system cost more than $88,000. FEMA and federal partners covered 75% of the cost, while non federal sources covered the rest.

Communities in western Kentucky are still rebuilding after the tornadoes hit.

Last December, WHAS11 revisited western Kentucky to see how progress was going a year after the tragedy.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado that hit Mayfield traveled 163.6 miles in Kentucky alone, doubling the previous record of 79 miles set back in the 1974 Super Outbreak.

