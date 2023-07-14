'Champions find a way'; Oldham County High School raising funds to support Max Emerson's family

Max was shot and killed in Washington D.C. last week. The t-shirts are inscribed with one of his favorite quotes: "Champions find a way."

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A death in Washington D.C. has led people in Oldham County and LaGrange to do what they can for a family in mourning.

"The passing of Max Emerson is one that's hit us all pretty hard," Dr. Natalie Brown, principal of Oldham County High School said. "The community has rallied around the Emerson family. We're trying to find ways to tribute and honor Max."

The community is honoring Max with t-shirts--inscribed on them, one of his favorite quotes: "Champions find a way."

"It's not about winning trophies necessarily. But champions finding a way means working through our sadness," Brown said.

Max Emerson was in the nation's capital, last week, for a Library of Congress teacher development program. The trip took a tragic turn when police say Emerson was shot on the grounds of Catholic University.

Just this week, images of the moments leading up to his death were released, and 22-year-old Jaime Macedo now faces murder charges in connection.

A judge called his guilt in this case "overwhelming."

Investigators said Macedo has been arrested twice before for firearm-related offenses.

"We have pulled this together so fast. I'm just blown away by the community outpouring, the love in this small town is, is insane," Brown said.

Over 1,000 shirts have been sold throughout the community to help support the Emerson family, Brown said.

The goal, Saturday, during the kick-off of Oldham County Days is to drown the crowds out in blue.

"We're hoping that purchases a shirt will show up and support them. We really just want the Emerson family to feel our arms around them," Brown said.

To purchase a t-shirt, click here.

