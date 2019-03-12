LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been reported missing and the family believes he’s in possible need of medical attention.

Louisville Metro Police have reported 43-year-old Matthew Tommasini missing from the 3000 block of Shallcross Way. Tommasini was last seen on November 28 and has not been heard from since.

Tommasini is 5’4, 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Louisville Metro Police wants to ensure the safe return of Tommasini. If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact LMPD at 574-LMPD (5673.)

