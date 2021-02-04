Louisville mayor names new Chief of Public Services

Matt Golden will take over for Amy Hess Monday, first overseeing EMS, Metro Corrections and Louisville Fire before taking on others.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer announced Matt Golden will take over as Louisville Metro's Chief of Public Services after Amy Hess leaves.

Golden worked in the Jefferson County Attorney's Office for over 20 years before retiring in 2019. He will initially oversee Emergency Services, Corrections, and Louisville Fire before taking on other agencies and responsibilities.

"I share the Mayor’s love for, and commitment to this city," Golden said. "I am humbled by this position of trust and the opportunity to again contribute to the city’s success."

After moving up within the Jefferson County Attorney's Office, Golden moved into private practice as a partner with Daniels Associates LLP. He has served as interim general counsel for the Transit Authority of River City and legal advisor with the Louisville Metro Police Department.

"Matt brings a wealth of institutional knowledge and experience in dealing with Louisville Metro issues and departments, and of course, has extensive legal expertise, which will be extremely beneficial," Fischer said.

Hess announced she would leave in May after being asked to oversee all public safety agencies in May 2020. She was originally hired as public services director, overseeing Metro Corrections, Public Works, Louisville Fire and more before former LMPD Chief Steve Conrad announced his retirement.

Golden will start Monday, and Fischer said his hiring will restore public services structure before Hess' transition.

