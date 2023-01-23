Spanish-language class bringing maternal health education to growing population

Baptist Health Louisville rolled out two classes in December to bring Spanish speakers better access to maternal education.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Baptist Health Louisville is working to bring maternal health education to a growing part of the city's population.

In December, the hospital launched two Spanish-language courses on maternal health, educating expecting parents about pregnancy and potential risks.

Nurse Elizabeth Pabon has worked in Louisville for more than 20 years and said she's seeing an increasing number of patients who speak Spanish.

"We don't want the language barrier to be an issue for the safety of themselves and the baby," Pabon said.

There are two courses, one on labor and delivery and another on breast feeding, which alternate monthly.

Pabon said one of the barriers to health for some Spanish speakers is not feeling comfortable asking questions.

Nurse manager Kelly Gardner said the courses can cut down on that fear and help patients take charge of their health.

"You can see that fear in their eyes because they don't know what's going on," Gardner said. "And with these classes we can help them understand and be prepared for what's going to happen when they come to the hospital."

January 23rd also marks Maternal Health Awareness Day in Kentucky, an important reminder about maternal safety and mortality.

According to the CDC, in the United States, about 700 women die every year from pregnancy and delivery complications and almost two thirds of those deaths are preventable.

"There's always more that can be done," Gardner said. "If you look at what other countries provide for after-birth care both for baby and for mom the United States is lacking in that support."

Pabon said critical prevention starts with education and helping parents open up, especially those who face language barriers.

"Have a conversation, a casual conversation we don't want them to be afraid of asking questions," she said.

They are available over Zoom and registration is free.

The next class is scheduled for Tuesday, February 7th.

