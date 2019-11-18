LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An organization that helps deliver meals to the elderly in Louisville is asking for the public's help after one of its trucks was stolen over the weekend. The truck still had hundreds of meals inside.

Andrew Masterson, of Masterson's Catering, posted about the missing truck on Facebook on Saturday.

"Be on the lookout for a truck like this one, with the mastersons logo on the side. Stolen while delivering home meals on west market street in Louisville," he said in the post.

Masterson said the truck was still loaded with "several hundred frozen meals" when it was stolen.

Masterson's is locally-owned and has catered for corporate events, weddings, and other special events in Louisville since 1938.

If you have any information on the missing truck, contact police at 574-LMPD.

MORE FROM WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.