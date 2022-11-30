Master P, Snoop Dogg cosigns book written by Kentucky child blinded by gunfire

All proceeds will go toward the author: 7-year-old Malakai Roberts.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Master P and Snoop Dogg were so inspired by a blind 7-year-old in Lexington, they've announced they are cosigning the young author's first book.

"Adventures with Malakai" is a children's book about teamwork and overcoming adversity, according American Printing House.

"This kid is full of life, he hasn't given up, so why should any of us complain about our setbacks or conditions," Master P said.

Malakai Roberts was injured in late 2021 after he was struck by gunfire while in bed at his home.

His mother Cacy told ABC affiliate WTVQ that since his surgery, Malakai no longer has a sense of taste or smell in addition to his blindness.

Snoop Dogg said, "Malakai inspires me. When I grow up I want to be just like

him. He is a blessing."

Malakai's book is available in Braille and is printed by APH Press in Louisville.

To help support Malakai Roberts and further his education to go to college, you can purchase a book. All proceeds go to Malakai. For more information, click here.

