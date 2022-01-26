New youth advisor joins Christopher 2X Game Changers, Future Healers

Percy "Master P" Miller will engage with the kids, their parents and program partners through Zoom and social media a recent press release says.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new special youth advisor is joining Christopher 2X Game Changers and the Future Healers program.

Percy "Master P" Miller will engage with the kids, their parents and program partners through Zoom and social media a recent press release says.

Miller is a five-time Grammy winner, entertainment mogul and philanthropist.

2X, founder and executive director of Christopher 2X Game Changers, said the company is pleased Miller is lending his 20 years of experience.

"He has the perspective of a father who has raised successful kids, and he has uplifted many lives through youth projects he has led,” said 2X.

Miller has collaborated with 2X on projects for more than 10 years including providing Christmas gifts, and hosting Future Healers and their families at his Sports and Education Camp at Tennessee State University the release says.

Join us in welcoming @MasterPMiller to the team! As the new special youth advisor, Miller will engage with the kids, age 4-13, their parents and program partners through Zoom presentations and social media to inspire and motivate families impacted by gun violence. #2XGameChangers pic.twitter.com/zYI4wVw59n — Christopher 2X Game Changers (@2xGameChangers) January 26, 2022

Miller said he loves what 2X is doing with the kids and the promise of the Future Healers Program.

"I love the spirit of these kids and the fact that their parents and caregivers are involved. I appreciate them, and want to help because they deserve encouragement, appreciation and support," said Miller.

Future Healers most recently partnered with the Louisville Zoo so younger kids could learn empathy for animals and each other, while older participants worked on conservation projects.

