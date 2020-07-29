Exclusive | Music mogul Master P talks Louisville violence, docuseries premiere

The rapper turned mogul said determined to preach education, hard work and hopes the docu-series, and the work he’s done with Game Changers will make a difference.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The ‘No Limit Chronicles’ docuseries will premiere July 29 on BET, focusing on how Percy Miller turned his humble beginnings into an empire.

The hip-hop mogul known to many as Master P has spent years recounting his own rags to riches story in to kids in Louisville, a place he calls his second home, and is now ready to share it with the world.

“My life wasn't just peaches and cream and some of the decisions I made could've cost me my life, but when I start doing the right thing, look where I'm at now and that's what I want to show these kids,” he said Tuesday.

For more than a decade, Master P has worked closely alongside friend and Game Changers director Christopher 2X to help keep Louisville teens on the right track.

“Making sure the kids have the right school supplies, have the right equipment, and it's also about spending time, have the right leaders around,” he explained.

His goal has been to get more kids in poverty to college, not the penitentiary.

“He’s been a blessing to us,” said Christopher 2X. “Through education, through the whole idea of hope, and through the whole idea of dreaming and dreaming big, you can do some wonderful things, and you don’t have to be a Master P to do that.”

“You can turn your life around. You can break a lot of these negative cycles that we had, and challenges that we had to overcome,” said Miller.

It’s an earful teens in Louisville may need to hear, especially now. In the last 48 hours, the city has seen more than a dozen shootings, including victims as young as 14.

“Once you lose your life you're not coming back, and I'm praying for them, because we've buried a lot of kids out there,” he said. Master P has helped several families who lost kids to gun violence in Louisville.

He’s determined to preach education, hard work, and faith, and hopes the docuseries, and the work he’s done with Game Changers will make a difference.



“I feel like we're not going to stop, we're not going to give up on these kids. Me and Christopher 2X, we're going to keep fighting this battle.”



Master P’s love for Louisville came after he was forced out of New Orleans because of Hurricane Katrina.