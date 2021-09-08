Parents of New Albany Floyd County School students rally against masking at Board of Education meeting

The crowd waved flags and gave standing ovations as speaker after speaker addressed the board, saying masks should be at the discretion of parents.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The New Albany Floyd County Board of Education temporarily left their own meeting Monday night after interruptions from parents who said they don’t want their children wearing masks.

The crowd waved flags and gave standing ovations as speaker after speaker addressed the board, saying masks should be at the discretion of parents.

“I'm asking you, the school board, the one who is supposed to guide our schools to let the parents choose what is best for our children. To choose to mask or not mask,” a parent said to board members.

Ultimately, the board decided to follow the recommendation from Superintendent Bradley Snyder, which sets the district's mask policy based on a color coded alert system showing the rising or lowering COVID rates in the community.



For example, code yellow would mean masks are recommended for people who are unvaccinated.

At code orange, masks would be required for everyone.



“I honestly can't say if that's the best policy or that's the only policy, but it's the one I think we ought to try right now,” Snyder said.



Snyder said his ultimate goal is to focus on the students.



“What we want to give our students is an opportunity to have in-person instruction in front of a teacher every day.”



The crowd may have been boisterous and loud in expressing their opinions, but there were no problems and the meeting ended without any other problems.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.