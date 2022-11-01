Oldham County Board extends mask requirement

In a letter sent to parents Monday, the board said the requirement “will remain in place for the time being.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Oldham County Board of Education has extended their mask policy.

They did give the superintendent the ability to make decisions about universal masking should numbers trend down.

However, if action isn’t taken by the superintendent before the next board meeting, members would review the policy and may act at the Feb. 28 meeting.

The Oldham County Board did mention if a mask optional decision is made, they would communicate that with parents in a timely fashion.

