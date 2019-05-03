LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two people were injured after a mash tank failure at the Barton 1792 Distillery in Bardstown.

Emergency officials say another tank was punctured and a pipe on a third tank damaged causing them to leak.

The mash went into a holding basin and when it began to overflow, the liquid started moving to a nearby stream.

Workers constructed beams to protect the stream.

The mash tank failure happened at the same distillery where a bourbon warehouse collapsed in 2018.

Officials say a cleanup crew is at the scene and are working to find out what caused the spill to happen.

The two injured were taken to the hospital and have been since released.